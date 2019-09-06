Parliament

New school and classrooms for Otago and Southland

Friday, 6 September 2019, 11:21 am
Hon Chris Hipkins
Minister of Education

6 September 2019
The Government is building a new school and new classrooms at five schools for 840 extra students in Southland and Otago.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins released the Education Growth Plans for the Otago Southland region at Shotover Primary School in Queenstown this morning.
“We know Queenstown is one of the fastest growing areas in the country and we need to be ready for it. The plan forecasts new classrooms and schools for about 5,000 extra students may be needed in Otago and Southland’s highest growth areas by 2030.

“The previous Government didn’t adequately plan for growth and for too long schools have had to make do by using libraries and school halls when their school rolls increased.

“We want New Zealand to be the best place to be a child and that means learning in warm, comfortable and modern classrooms.

“We need to make sure families in some of our fastest growing areas around the country can be confident their local schools will have enough space for their kids.

“Today’s release of the regional growth plan is part of the wider National Education Growth Plan (NEGP) which forecasts that an additional 100,000 new student places are needed across the country by 2030.

“The NEGP is supported by $1.2 billion cash injection for school property in the Wellbeing Budget, giving communities, schools and the construction industry certainty about what new building projects are coming up.

“We’ve earmarked $17 million to build a new primary school in the Wakatipu Basin, providing space for an additional 400 students, and $10 million has been allocated for up to 20 new classrooms, accommodating 440 students, at five schools in Otago and Southland.

“The schools are:

• Shotover Primary School – 6 new classrooms providing an additional 132 student places, (on top of new classrooms that are already underway).
• Alexandra School – 4 new classrooms providing an additional 88 student places.
• Hawea Flat School, Wanaka – 4 new classrooms providing an additional 88 student places
• Garston School – 3 new classrooms providing an additional 66 student places
• Cromwell Primary School – 3 new classrooms providing an additional 66 student places

“This is a $27 million investment in Southland and Otago schools, and further announcements will be made for schools in these regions when planning is more advanced,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Otago Southland Growth Plan is here.

Information about the National Education Growth Plan can be found here and here.

