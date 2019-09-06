Young NZ parliamentarians to learn from exchange with US

Priyanca Radhakrishnan MP (Labour) is leading a New Zealand parliamentary delegation on the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL) exchange in Washington DC and Colorado in the United States of America.

The New Zealand delegation includes Willow-Jean Prime MP (Labour), Darroch Ball MP (New Zealand First), Simeon Brown MP (National), Dan Bidois MP (National), and Nicola Willis MP (National).

As a part of the exchange, an ACYPL delegation from the United States will visit New Zealand next year to learn about our political and cultural dynamics, and about the democratic system in New Zealand.

“New Zealand parliamentarians have always benefitted from participating in the ACYPL exchange. This programme provides an invaluable opportunity to share knowledge and ideas with counterparts from the United States, and learn about their democratic system at both the federal and state levels,” said Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives.

“I’m pleased that our parliamentarians continue to make the most of this programme. I am positive that each member of this year’s delegation will represent New Zealand well on the global stage, and bring back important lessons that will assist in their work at Parliament.”

Each year, ACYPL brings together young political leaders from around the world to learn about the political and cultural dynamics of other countries. The ACYPL exchange programme between New Zealand and the United States has been running annually since 2015.

This visit runs from 7 to 15 September 2019.

