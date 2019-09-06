Announcement of new High Commissioner to Kiribati



Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters today announced the appointment of diplomat Paul Wallis as High Commissioner to Kiribati.

“New Zealand has a strong and long-standing relationship with Kiribati, and is delivering a large development programme in partnership with the government of Kiribati. This includes significant investment to help improve health outcomes, as well as expanding access to vocational training, a new housing development, redeveloping the Kiribati Institute of Technology, and increasing returns from the country’s abundant fisheries resources,” said Mr Peters.

“Climate change is an existential problem for Kiribati, and New Zealand is committed to working alongside our Pacific neighbours to adapt to the changes we have seen and will continue to witness.

“With extensive experience working on Pacific regional and bilateral matters, Mr Wallis is well qualified for this appointment”, Mr Peters said.

Prior to his appointment Mr Wallis was Lead Adviser, Fisheries, of the Pacific Regional Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. This follows almost two decades of working on fisheries and agricultural policy in the New Zealand public sector. Mr Wallis has also served as an Economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris.

© Scoop Media

