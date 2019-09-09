Parliament

Public needs clarity around vaping

Monday, 9 September 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Amid growing public concern over vaping, the Government needs to deliver legislation that clarifies their position, National List MP Nicky Wagner says.

“There has been increased public concern and debate about vaping in recent weeks, yet the Government seems reluctant to address this.

“The Minister needs to finally introduce legislation this week to give the industry, smokers and the general public clarity on how vaping can be used to help achieve Smokefree 2025.

“The Ministry of Health is currently running a website to encourage smokers to switch to vaping, and the body of evidence in favour of vaping as a smoking cessation tool continues to grow.

“Professor Robert Beaglehole, head of Action for Smokefree 2025, noted last week; ‘Vaping and other smoke free products have the potential to reduce the enormous harm of smoked tobacco.’

“We have waited far too long for this Government to pick up the work already done by the previous National Government, and too many New Zealanders are unsure about what is and is not acceptable.

“Any Bill introduced by the Minister must give clarity to vaping companies who have so far acted in good faith to self-regulate. It must protect smoke-free areas from vaping and set guidelines limiting advertising of vaping to point of sale only.

“I hope this week is one of delivery for vapers and smokers, and not another week of inaction from this Government.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

