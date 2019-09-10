Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Reo revitalisation for next generation

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Minister for Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta says increasing the number of rangatahi who can speak te reo Māori is crucial for the future of the language.

As Te Wiki o te Reo Māori begins, she is encouraging rangatahi across Aotearoa New Zealand to give life to the theme of the week, Kia Kaha te Reo Māori.

“There are events taking place all over Aotearoa that encourage people to celebrate te reo Māori. I heard of everything ranging from parades to te reo Māori yoga sessions to karanga and whakkōrero workshops.

“It is heartening to see each year how more and more rangatahi from diverse backgrounds are embracing these sorts of events,” Minister Nanaia Mahuta says.

“Rangatahi are a target group in the Maihi Karauna (the Crown Māori language strategy) and their participation in actively learning and speaking the language is a key focus.

“We launched the Maihi Karauna in February and are well underway with implementation of the first wave of initiatives. We have had rangatahi workshops across the country to get their feedback on innovative ways that would increase the uptake of learning and speaking the language amongst both Māori and non-Māori youth,” Minister Mahuta says.

“These initial workshops are a stepping stone toward a National Rangatahi Summit in December, to gather more insight about the attitudes of rangatahi to te reo Māori.

“As well, a social marketing campaign will be launched to build critical awareness amongst rangatahi of their role in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

“A number of other activities are also underway. I look forward to finding out how rangatahi respond to the Snap-Reo initiative launched this week by Te Māngai Pāho - a pilot series of quick, humorous micro-lessons in te reo Māori designed to improve vocabulary and idiom,” Minister Mahuta says.

“Last week the Ministry of Education launched Kauwhata Reo – a new central online hub for te reo Māori education resources – making them available and accessible to everyone on one central platform.

“This year is also the UNESCO Year of Indigenous Languages which provides a platform to raise global attention on the risks confronting indigenous languages around the world. Our strategy – the Maihi Karauna complements and supports UNESCO by implementing a cross agency approach responsible for creating a New Zealand society where te reo Māori is valued, learned and used.

“I congratulate everyone in their efforts to promote, speak, encourage and support Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori. Every time we use te reo Māori we are actively contributing to the revitalisation of the language – and in doing so also help strengthen our national identity,” Nanaia Mahuta says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

The report investigates the role of New Zealand’s security services in the CIA’s illegal system of rendition and use of secret “black” sites to interrogate and torture captives in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan.

The report amounts to a litany of failure by the leadership of the GCSB and SIS at the time. More>>

 

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 