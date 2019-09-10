Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM’s Education Excellence Awards winners

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 8:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

PM’s Education Excellence Awards winners

Education Minister Chris Hipkins tonight celebrated with finalists and winners of the annual PM’s Education Excellence Awards at a ceremony in Wellington, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the winners.

”Every one of the finalists should feel proud to have reached this stage, as the judging process is rigorous,” Chris Hipkins said.

”These schools and early learning services have achieved great things for their children and young people, setting them up for lifelong learning and ensuring they have the knowledge and skills to be fully engaged in education.

“We want to share their stories across the sector so that others can benefit from their successes and experiences.”

The Supreme Award winner, Rotorua Boys’ High School, Tai Mitchell Hostel, focused on accelerating student progress by providing 24/7 learning opportunities with teachers, and by working closely with students’ whānau and community.

All the finalists have been awarded $3,000. The winners in each category received a prize package that includes $20,000 financial award and professional development opportunities, and the supreme winner an additional $30,000.

“These awards would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of teachers,” Chris Hipkins said.

“There are many jobs where you can make a difference and contribute to success, but teaching is special in its ability to touch lives and make a lasting difference for learners, their families and communities.”

You can find out more about the award winners here:
https://www.pmawards.education.govt.nz/



Winners of the 2019 Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards

Category Winner
Excellence in Engaging Holy Family School, Porirua
Excellence in Leading Rotorua Boys’ High School, Tai Mitchell Hostel
Excellence in Teaching & Learning Te Kōhanga Reo ki Rotokawa
Excellence in Health & Wellbeing Education Tiaki Early Learning Centre
The 2019 Focus Prize Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae
Supreme Award Winner Rotorua Boys’ High School, Tai Mitchell Hostel

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga: Seeing Nature As Your Elder

This story addresses the intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. Meduna also discusses this relationship with prominent Māori scientists and environmentalists and inquires into how the concept of kaitiakitanga and traditional Māori knowledge and practices around environmental care can play a role in protecting and restoring biodiversity in the future.

More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 