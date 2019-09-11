Parliament: Oral Questions - 11 September 2019

Oral Questions - 11 September 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her statements?

3. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions?

5. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Local Government: What advice, if any, has she received on the likely costs and impacts on councils and ratepayers as a result of the Action Plan for Healthy Waterways?

6. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Education: Ka aha te Kāwanatanga hei whakapakari i ngā kaiako ō Aotearoa kia pai ai te ako i te reo Māori, ki ngā tamariki katoa?

Translation What is the Government doing to strengthen the teaching workforce of New Zealand so that they can teach te reo Māori to all children?

7. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Housing: Does the Government have a plan to develop a rent-to-own scheme as stated in the Speech from the Throne, and does she stand by her statement, “The scheme will mean that over time the family can buy further chunks of the mortgage until they own the home outright”?

8. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What actions is the Government taking to deliver classrooms to meet student population growth in the regions?

9. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she stand by her statement, “we are currently seeing higher wholesale sales … there is no reason to think that this will necessarily flow through to retail sales”, and has she received any advice on domestic power price increases since then?

10. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: Does she stand by all her policies, statements, and actions around cybersecurity and the Tuia 250 breach?

11. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What action is the Government taking to ensure New Zealanders living with cancer have access to high-quality care no matter who they are or where they live?

12. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

