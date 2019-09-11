Parliament

Speaker’s Outreach comes to Wairarapa

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 1:50 pm
Wairarapa is the next outreach stop for the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, who is taking two local MPs to engage with school students in the region.

As part of his ongoing Speaker’s Outreach programme, Mr Speaker will visit Whareama School with Alastair Scott MP (National) and Kieran McAnulty MP (Labour) – both based in Wairarapa – on Friday 13 September. The group will engage with students at the school, participating in a mock chamber education exercise and hosting a Q&A session.

“No matter how physically near or far they are from Parliament, it’s essential for our democracy that all New Zealanders know how to have their say and get involved with Parliament,” Mr Speaker said.

“Whareama School might not be too far from Wellington and Parliament, but it’s often easy to feel disconnected to what happens here. These visits show people both young and old around the country that anyone can access Parliament and participate in New Zealand’s democracy”.

The visit is part of the Speaker-led outreach programme that aims to bring ‘Parliament to the people’. This programme was launched last year in South Auckland, and has been extended with the goal of visiting six regions each year.

