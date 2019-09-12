Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Crown to seek clarity through appeal of High Court decision

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission


12 September 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Crown to seek clarity through appeal of Dodds vs Southern Response High Court decision

The Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission Grant Robertson has been advised by the Attorney General that the Crown via Southern Response is to appeal the High Court decision of the K. & A. Dodds v Southern Response Earthquake Services Ltd case.

“The Government wants to find a fair and enduring resolution for the outstanding Canterbury earthquake claims. We are committed to doing what is right and ensuring people are paid what they are entitled to.

“It is our intention that the clarity that will come from the outcome of these proceedings will enable the Crown to work with Southern Response to provide a soundly based proactive solution to those people that are affected.”

“The judgment handed down by Justice Gendall on August the 16th at the High Court in Christchurch has left some important unanswered questions, so we are taking the case to the Appeal Court to seek more certainty in this situation – and as a result for other claimants and for Southern Response,” Grant Robertson says.

“This case is about what happens to historical insurance settlements if the law changes – does Southern Response have a legal obligation to go back in time and pay customers more than they were entitled to at the time their claim was settled?

“Along with Minister Woods and representatives of Southern Response I met with the Dodds today. I am sorry for the situation they find themselves in, and I recognise that this next step is not what they would have hoped for. In recognition of that the Crown, through Southern Response, has offered to pay their legal costs to date, and cover their reasonable legal costs for the Court of Appeal case.

“I would like this case to be heard as quickly as possible. To that end Southern Response intends to ask the Court for a priority fixture if both parties agree,” Grant Robertson says.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


people outside the meeting house at Waitangi

Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... More>>

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 