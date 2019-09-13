More mental health support for Canterbury

More mental health support for Canterbury in wake of terror attacks

The Prime Minister has announced more support to meet the long-term mental health and wellbeing needs of people affected by the terror attacks of 15 March.

Cabinet has approved a further $8.68 million for mental health services in Canterbury over the next three years. This comes on top of the $8.5 million invested in Budget 2019 in response to the 15 March attacks.

“As we mark six months since the horrific events of 15 March we remember the remarkable community spirit and unity that was on display in the weeks that followed. But we also acknowledge we will be dealing with the trauma of that day for years to come.

“Canterbury DHB has done an incredible job from the emergency response treating victims, through to supporting their physical and mental recovery. But there is more work to be done.

“It’s vital that survivors, families, the Muslim community and the people of Christchurch know that we will be there to support them for the long-haul.”

“The additional funding will enable ongoing and meaningful support, including:

· Treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other serious issues

· Community mental health and addiction support

· Cultural competency training for GPs

· Allowing extended GP consultations for those directly affected by the attacks

· Building community resilience

“I want to again thank everyone who has been involved supporting people affected by the terror attacks – from community leaders and organisations to medical and mental health staff. Your efforts have made a huge difference in the most challenging of times.

“Today’s announcement means our mental health services can continue to deliver the support that is needed now and into the future,” Jacinda Ardern said.

