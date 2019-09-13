Late freshwater submissions will be accepted
Friday, 13 September 2019, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Submissions will be accepted up to two weeks after the
official October 17 deadline for submitting on the
Government’s freshwater discussion document, Environment
Minister David Parker said today.
The six week
consultation period that was set is the routine timeframe
used for submissions to select committees.
“In
response to requests, I confirm that the Government will
accept submissions up to 5pm on October
31.”
