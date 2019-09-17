Parliament

Transformation of Puhinui station picking up steam

Tuesday, 17 September 2019
Hon Phil Twyford

Minister for Transport


Mayor of Auckland

17 September 2019

Aucklanders are another step closer to getting rapid transit to the airport, Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today.

Phil Twyford and Phil Goff turned the first sod on construction that will transform the Puhinui rail station into an efficient, modern and user-friendly rail and bus interchange.

Phil Twyford said the Government understands Aucklanders need better transport, and any Aucklander with access to the rail network will have a fast and convenient 10 minute bus connection to the airport.

“One of the first tasks I asked the Transport Agency to take on when we came into government was rapid public transport from Puhinui station to the airport.

“It will be a bus service to begin with and in the future, it will become part of a rapid transit route connecting to Manukau and Botany with a dedicated busway or possibly light rail.

“This project is another example of central and local government working together through the 10-year Auckland Transport Alignment Project to unlock Auckland’s potential,” Phil Twyford said.

Mayor Phil Goff said the new Puhinui Station will be an impressive and world-class building, creating a congestion-free link and guaranteed travel times for Auckland’s growing number of visitors as well as the increasing number of workers and commuters employed at the airport commercial precinct.

“It’s another step towards easing congestion and creating a 21st Century transport system with rapid transit from the airport, eventually linking it with Manukau, East Tamaki and Botany, joining up with the Eastern Busway to Pakuranga and Panmure.

“While a large share of the cost will be met by our partners in NZTA and funded centrally, Auckland’s share of the cost will be met from the Regional Fuel Tax, which makes the project possible.

“The project will be completed within 18 months and ease the pressure on our transport system that events like hosting APEC will provide,” Phil Goff said.

The Puhinui station will close to the public on September 28, with a free bus service taking passengers to Papatoetoe rail station for onward journeys. The station closure will help construction be completed as quickly as possible, and remove any health and safety risks to the public.

Travel times from Puhinui Station to Auckland Airport will be 10 minutes in priority lanes; 22 minutes to Manukau; and 46 minutes to Britomart Station.

