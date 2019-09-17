Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 17 September 2019

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 11:43 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 17 September 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her and her Government’s statements and actions?

3. Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister for the Environment: Why is the Government proposing to look at water-quality measures beyond those of physical and chemical water quality to also look at aquatic life, habitat, water quantity, and ecological processes?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions?

5. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

6. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for the Environment: What reports, if any, has he seen on the economic cost of the proposed Action Plan for Healthy Waterways, and do any of these reports estimate the total cost to the New Zealand economy of the proposals?

7. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to ensure that large school rebuilds are delivered for their communities?

8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Is the Government actively considering reallocating money from the rapid transit activity class in the National Land Transport Programme to the State highway improvement activity class; if so, why?

9. Rt Hon WINSTON PETERS to the Minister of Energy and Resources: What reports has she seen about damage to the fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland in September 2017?

10. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccination and the measles outbreak?

11. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about suicide prevention?

12. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Housing: How much will each household receive in her progressive home ownership proposal that is expected to help 2,500 to 4,000 households with a budget allocation of $400 million?

