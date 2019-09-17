Parliament

New Zealanders asked to help shape education priorities

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 12:41 pm
Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Education


Education Minister Chris Hipkins is encouraging New Zealanders to have their say on the future of education – from early childhood to tertiary and beyond – with the release of a draft document detailing the priorities that will help shape that future.

“Agreeing the way forward for education will allow us all to achieve the changes New Zealanders have told us we all want to see in early childhood centres, schools, tertiary institutions and strengthen a system that supports lifelong learning,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Minister released Shaping a Stronger Education System with New Zealanders, a discussion document that outlines the long-term vision, objectives and actions which resulted from the Education Conversation | Kōrero Mātauranga.

“Nearly 50,000 New Zealanders told us how they wanted education to change. Today I am releasing a blueprint for that change which aims to give New Zealanders the best education system in the world,” Chris Hipkins said.

“It also fulfils our Coalition promise with New Zealand First to deliver a 30-year strategic approach for education.”

The vision is supported by the following strategic objectives:

• Learners at the centre – learners with their whānau are at the centre of education

• Barrier free access – great education opportunities and outcomes are within reach for every learner

• Quality teaching and leadership – quality teaching and leadership make the difference for learners and their whānau

• Future of learning and work – learning that is relevant to the lives of New Zealanders today and throughout their lives

• World class inclusive public education – New Zealand education is trusted and sustainable

The discussion document also sets out the draft priorities for the Statement of National Education and Learning Priorities (NELP), covering early learning and schooling, and the draft priorities for the Tertiary Education Strategy (TES) covering tertiary education and training, research, and lifelong learning.

You can have your say on these draft priorities in the Shaping a Stronger Education System with New Zealanders document here.

Consultation on the draft TES closes on 25 October, while consultation on the NELP closes on 25 November.


