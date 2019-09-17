Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM to visit Japan and attend the UN General Assembly

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister
MP for Mt Albert


17 Sept 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


Prime Minister to visit Japan and attend the UN General Assembly


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travels to Tokyo later this week for an official Summit meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to promote trade, economic and tourism opportunities.

Japan is the world’s third largest economy and our fourth largest trading partner with two-way trade worth $8.8 billion a year.

“Japan is one of New Zealand’s most important partners, and I look forward to discussing ways to do more together in our region, in partnership with our Pacific neighbours. We will also exchange perspectives on regional security issues like North Korea,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“While there I will focus on promoting New Zealand business and export opportunities, with the Rugby World Cup providing an additional platform for promotional work.

“It’ll also be an opportunity to discuss the benefits of the CPTPP since it came into force at the end of last year, securing our close trade and economic relationship with Japan.

“Already this has led to greater volume and value for our exporters across key sectors including kiwifruit, beef and wine.

“This is a great chance to strengthen the wide-ranging relationship New Zealand has with Japan, based on shared interests and values.

“In New York I’ll join world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, at which climate change will be a particular focus. I’m also honoured to have been invited to give the keynote speech at the UN Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit. This is a key opportunity to emphasise that a long-term global challenge like climate change requires collective action.

“I’ll also continue New Zealand’s leadership on the Christchurch Call to Action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

“A stock take on the progress made by countries, technology companies and civil society on the Christchurch Call will help to ensure we maintain momentum on the next steps.

“I have several bilaterals and will be attending the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

“I will take the opportunity to again voice New Zealand’s unwavering support for the multilateral and international rules-based system, which is essential to our prosperity and security.

“I look forward to engaging with a range of world leaders, including the UN Secretary General António Guterres, on these issues.

“I will also hold a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon New York time.

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries.

“The US is a key security partner for New Zealand, and an important trading partner. Two-way trade is over $18 billion, and there is strong support from the New Zealand business community to further strengthen our trade and economic ties,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will travel to Japan 18-22 September and New York 23-28 September. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be Acting Prime Minister.


Note to Editors
The bilateral Summit with Prime Minister Abe in Tokyo will include a Ceremony of the Guard, a bilateral meeting, a joint statement to press, and an official lunch. This will be Prime Minister Ardern’s third meeting with Prime Minister Abe. They met twice previously on the margins of international meetings, in 2017 and 2018, but this is the first visit to Japan by the PM of NZ since the signing of the CPTPP.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident.

Most significantly, we found that Auckland’s jet fuel supply is currently not sufficiently resilient, when assessed against the specific resilience standards we developed during our work, and from a public interest perspective. More>>

 

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 