Mana whenua decision on Ihumātao shows strong leadership

The Green Party is welcoming today’s decision by the mana whenua of Ihumātao to seek return of the land from the Crown.

“We congratulate mana whenua and the Kiingitanga for their strong commitment to protecting their land,” Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said.

“The leadership of kaitiaki in protecting Ihumātao through peaceful action has shown how we can be at our best.

“The Greens support the call for the land to be returned to mana whenua.

“We have stood with the mana whenua kaitiaki since the start and we will continue to be a voice in Government that they can rely on.

“Today’s decision is a strong step towards protecting this whenua for all people and helping reconnect us all with our history.

