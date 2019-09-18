Seymour Welcomes NZ First Referendum Question



ACT Party Leader David Seymour has welcomed New Zealand First’s release of the question to be put to the public at a referendum on the End of Life Choice Bill.

“The wording of the question put forward by New Zealand First today will allow MPs to vote for a referendum knowing exactly what two options the public will be given to choose from at the election booths next year.

“SOP 361 in the name of Jenny Marcroft will give certainty to MPs that the wording of the question put before the public on the End of Life Choice Bill will be decided collectively by all of Parliament during debate on the Bill in Committee of the Whole House, rather than at a later stage by Cabinet.

“I support this SOP put forward by New Zealand First.

“I am confident that this question proposed by New Zealand First will ensure the fairest outcome at a referendum for both those for and against the Bill and ask all MPs to support its passage in the House.

The SOP can be found here: http://www.legislation.govt.nz/sop/government/2019/0361/latest/whole.html#LMS258701

