Fraser Whineray to chair PM’s Business Advisory Council

Mercury chief executive Fraser Whineray has been named as the new chair of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council (BAC).

He replaces outgoing Air New Zealand boss Christopher Luxon.

The Prime Minister established the Council last year to:

• provide high-level free and frank advice on policies that directly affect business

• harness the expertise of the private sector to inform government policy

• build closer relationships between government and business

“I’m delighted Fraser accepted my invitation and I look forward to his leadership of the Council as we work together for business and the economy in order to lift the living standards of all New Zealanders,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Fraser will be the chair until March next year, when the Council will be paused in the run-up to the next general election,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“I also want to thank Christopher for his commitment to the Council. While he’s been in the role, he’s progressed initiatives like venture capital which was advocated for by the Council and announced at the Budget. The skills pledge – which sees over 100,000 employees covered by a commitment to double training hours – has also been a fantastic practical outcome of the Council’s work.

“I look forward to working with Fraser on an ongoing work plan for the Business Advisory Council,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Alongside my fellow Council members I look forward to achieving real progress on opportunities significant to New Zealand and New Zealanders. I value the chance to contribute to our country’s future in this way,” Fraser Whineray said.

The next meeting of the Council will be held in December.





© Scoop Media

