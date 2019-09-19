Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Democracy needs all of us: Suffrage Day

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

“Let’s honour the suffragists who fought so hard to get women the vote by making sure we vote in the local body elections,” says Minister for Women Hon Julie Anne Genter.

“The suffragists campaigned for the right to vote so women could have a say in the laws that govern how we live as a society, and to represent policies that affect women,” says Julie Anne Genter.

From this week (20 September) voting documents for council and District Health Boards (DHBs) are delivered to households. Electors can post the documents back as soon as they have voted.

“Voting is one way that people can make their mark on the world around us.

“Our councils make important decisions, but only 38 per cent of elected members in local government are women. In some places, this figure is far lower.

“DHBs are making important decisions about issues like maternity services, sexual and reproductive health, and breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment.

“I’m pleased to see more young people standing for elections and an increasing number of women candidates.

“We need our local bodies to connect with and reflect the many different cultures, viewpoints, and experiences of all New Zealanders. By connecting across society, we can enrich our communities. That is the legacy that the suffragists have given us.

“I urge all New Zealanders to take this opportunity and encourage those around you to vote,” said Julie Anne Genter.

Note: Voting documents are being delivered to households from 20 to 25 September 2019.

People can post their completed voting documents to their electoral officer or vote on polling day, by midday on 12 October 2019.

For more information on DHB elections go to the Ministry’s website: www.health.govt.nz or Local Government New Zealand’s website: www.lgnz.co.nz/vote2019

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Law Reform (And The US Electoral College)

Abortion is such a polarising issue that politicians commonly avoid it like the plague. Co-incidentally though, New Zealand and New South Wales are both trying to reform their abortion laws right now, at exactly the same time – and in our case, that reform is happening for the first time in 42 years.
This week at Parliament, a special select committee began taking public submissions on the legislation being proposed. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 