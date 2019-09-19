Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand-Japan relationship strengthened

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister
MP for Mt Albert

19 September 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe have agreed to further strengthen the Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the countries.

“Japan is increasingly one of New Zealand’s most important partners in the world. We are close friends who share common values and interests,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“In a challenging and changing global and regional environment, New Zealand and Japan enjoy a stable long-term relationship that in recent years has gone from strength to strength.

“Our countries see eye to eye on many things. Our shared commitment to the rules-based international system makes Japan an important partner for New Zealand especially in the Indo-Pacific region where we share mutual goals.

“In the face of global economic head winds our economic relationship with Japan is becoming even more important for our economy.

“Japan is our fourth largest trading partner and an important source of high quality investment. Japan has total investments in New Zealand of $5.5 billion, up from less than $1 billion in 2001. It’s our sixth largest tourism market with 115,000 Japanese visitors welcomed to our shores every year.

“The CPTPP trade agreement, which came into force on 30 December last year, is already reaping benefits with New Zealand goods exports to Japan increasing by 5 per cent in the first seven months of this year. Key products like beef, kiwifruit, honey and wine have all experienced significant growth this year, earning millions and creating jobs at home.

“Today we discussed the important role that trade can play in driving women’s economic empowerment. Studies show that greater inclusion of women in the economy could significantly boost global growth. Prime Minister Abe and I agreed to work together with other countries to explore the scope to progress trade and gender issues.

“New Zealand has welcomed Japan’s increased engagement in the Pacific. Prime Minister Abe and I were pleased to announce a number of initiatives that demonstrate our strengthened cooperation in the region. I am confident these are the first of many projects where we can work together in the Pacific, in line with our Pacific Reset and Japan’s “Active, Opportunityfilled and Innovative Future” policy.

“We also agreed to enter a Joint Study towards developing a security Information Sharing Agreement which will make the exchange of classified information simpler. It would be only the fourth ISA Japan has, along with the US, Australia and the UK.

“I also thanked Prime Minister Abe for Japan’s ongoing support for the Christchurch Call and welcomed our increasing cooperation in cybersecurity.

“New Zealanders have long enjoyed friendships with the people of Japan, including through education, cultural and sporting contacts.

“I expressed New Zealand deep gratitude to the people of Japan for looking after the All Blacks and our fans during the hosting of the Rugby World Cup and wished then great success in the hosting of the tournament,” Jacinda Ardern said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Law Reform (And The US Electoral College)

Abortion is such a polarising issue that politicians commonly avoid it like the plague. Co-incidentally though, New Zealand and New South Wales are both trying to reform their abortion laws right now, at exactly the same time – and in our case, that reform is happening for the first time in 42 years.
This week at Parliament, a special select committee began taking public submissions on the legislation being proposed. More>>

 

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 