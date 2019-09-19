NZTA Board refreshed and refocused

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Transport

MEDIA STATEMENT

19 September 2019





Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board.

Phil Twyford said they will work under the strong leadership of Chair Sir Brian Roche to deliver the Government’s transformative agenda along with a stronger regulatory focus.

“Our Government has rebalanced transport spending to tackle the long term issues of boosting regional economic growth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, easing traffic congestion, and preventing deaths and injuries on our roads.

“The new board members bring the right mix of skills to deliver our transformative agenda and refocus the Agency on regulating the land transport system.

“I anticipate releasing the review of the Transport Agency’s regulatory functions in the coming weeks. I expect the board to implement the direction signalled from that review and to make sure vehicles are safe on the road.

“We’re getting the Agency back on track after it was failing to regulate under the last government.

“I’d like to thank David Smol for remaining on the Board until the appointments have been made and the outgoing members for their work,” Phil Twyford said.

The appointments will start 23 September 2019.



Editor’s note:

The appointments are:

· Catherine Taylor who brings deep regulatory expertise, including knowledge of regulatory roles and experience being a regulator. She will also provide risk management expertise and familiarity with the Crown operating environment.

· Ken Rintoul whose background in engineering and construction will bring good operational knowledge and practical procurement experience.

· Cassandra Crowley brings great strength in financial perfomance and understanding regulation. She will also provide additional strength in risk and assurance to the board.

· Patrick Reynolds brings a strong knowledge of the integration of transport into urban development and a well-developed understanding of transport systems.

· Victoria Carter brings knowledge of innovative transport modes and approaches, including experience with car sharing. She also has local government experience and experience leading organisational change.

There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course.

