Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill First Reading

Te Pānuitanga Tuatahi o te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Hinerangi



Minita mo ngā Tāke Tiriti

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

Pānui Pāpāho

Media Statement



19 o Mahuru 2019

Te Pānuitanga Tuatahi o te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Hinerangi

Nā te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti, nā Andrew Little a Ngāti Hinerangi i pōwhiri ki te Whare Pāremata i tēnei rā kia kitea ai te Pānuitanga Tuatahi o te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Hinerangi.

“I tēnei rā, ka whakanuia te whakahoutanga o te hononga i waenga i a Ngāti Hinerangi me te Karauna e hua mai nei i tēnei whakataunga,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

“I a Mei, i te waitohutanga o te whakaaetanga ā-ture mō te whakataunga ki Te Ōhākī Marae, i mihi au ki a Ngāti Hinerangi i tō rātou manawaroa, me te ū kia whakatutukingia tētahi whakataunga pūmau, ka mutu, e rere tonu ana aku mihi i tēnei rā”.

E takoto ana i te ture o te whakataunga mō te Tiriti te puretumu whakapāha a te Karauna, tae atu ki tētahi kōrero mō ngā wā o mua e whakaae ngātahitia ana, ki te whakaaetanga hoki a te Karauna i takahi rā ia i te Tiriti o Waitangi i ngā wā o mua.

Ka whakawhiwhia ki a Ngāti Hinerangi tētahi puretumu ā-pūtea, ā-arumoni hoki e $8.1 miriona te nui, me te puretumu ā-ahurea tae atu ki ngā wāhi 14 e taupua ana ā-taketake, ā-hītori, ā-ahurea hoki ki a Ngāti Hinerangi. Kei roto hoki i te whakataunga te puretumu e hāngai ana ki te hautū-ngātahitanga o te hikuwai ki te pito whakararo o Waihou me Piako, hei whakanui i te hononga o Ngāti Hinerangi ki te awa.

I te whakatakinga o te Pire mō te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Hinerangi, ka kī a Andrew Little, “Mā tēnei whakataunga e tino koke ai tā Ngāti Hinerangi whai hononga anō ki ngā momo wāhanga o tō rātou rohe, e whakapakaritia ake ai hoki te tuakiri o Ngāti Hinerangi hei tangata whenua, e takoto ai hoki te tūāpapa mō tētahi anamata ā-ōhanga, ā-ahurea e pakari ana mō ngā uri whakaheke o Ngāti Hinerangi.”

E wātea ana te Whakaaetanga ā-Ture o te Whakataunga a Ngāti Hinerangi ki https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-hinerangi/.

Ka kitea te Pire mō te Whakataunga Kokoraho a Ngāti Hinerangi ki http://www.legislation.govt.nz.



19 September 2019

Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill First Reading

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little today welcomed Ngāti Hinerangi to Parliament to witness the First Reading of the Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill.

“Today we celebrate the renewed relationship between Ngāti Hinerangi and the Crown which this settlement brings,” Andrew Little said.

“When the deed of settlement was signed in May at Te Ōhākī Marae, I thanked Ngāti Hinerangi for their perseverance and commitment to achieving a lasting settlement, and I continue this sentiment today”.

The Treaty settlement legislation provides Crown apology redress, including an agreed historical account and Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ngāti Hinerangi will receive financial and commercial redress of $8.1 million, and cultural redress including 14 sites of traditional, historical and cultural significance to Ngāti Hinerangi. The settlement also includes redress related to the co-governance of the Upper-Waihou and Piako catchment, in recognition of Ngāti Hinerangi’s connection with the rivers.

When introducing the Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill to Parliament, Andrew Little said that “this settlement will go a long way towards Ngāti Hinerangi re-establishing connections with the various parts of their rohe, strengthening the identity of Ngāti Hinerangi as tangata whenua and lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the future generations of Ngāti Hinerangi.”

The Ngāti Hinerangi Deed of Settlement is available at https://www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/ngati-hinerangi/.

The Ngāti Hinerangi Claims Settlement Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz.

