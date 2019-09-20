Parliament

A curriculum to meet the aspirations of all New Zealanders

Friday, 20 September 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand’s national curriculum will be kept regularly up to date, be easier to use, and its most significant learning steps made clearer, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announced today.

“Our curriculum is acknowledged by many to be world leading but we’ve heard very clearly that there needs to be a stronger focus on wellbeing, identity, language and culture,” Chris Hipkins said.

“In addition, we need a stronger mechanism to routinely update the national curriculum so remains responsive and current and to be clearer about the learning that every child and young person needs and not leave it to chance.

“This new step comes on the back of recently announced changes so that all children and young people can learn about New Zealand’s histories.

“That was an important first step, but there are other aspects of the national curriculum that need a fresh look.”

The new process will be agreed with the sector and will make it easier for teachers and kaiako to design and deliver a local curriculum or marau ā-kura that includes all the learning from the national curriculum, as well as learning that’s important to communities locally, Chris Hipkins said

The Ministry will work with educators, students, their parents and whānau, hapū, iwi, Pacific and communities to develop a process and scope for updating the national curriculum in the future.

Chris Hipkins said it is also time for Te Marautanga o Aotearoa – which guides learning through te reo Māori – to be reviewed to more strongly reflect te ao Māori approaches to education used in our kura, says Chris Hipkins.

“We appreciate our educators will need time and support to adjust to any changes. The Ministry will be providing support for developing a school curriculum or marau ā-kura, along with new curriculum resources and guidance for teachers on how to integrate the national curriculum locally.”

“These will also complement broader curriculum supports and resources that have recently been developed. The Pūtātara resource helps teachers and kaiako incorporate sustainability and global citizenship across the curriculum and a classroom kit is now available for teachers and students to challenge racism.”

A new online platform to support learning in and through te reo Māori – Kauwhata Reo – was launched earlier this month.

Planning is currently underway to replace Te Kete Ipurangi, the Ministry’s online portal for education resources and curriculum material – to make it easier for teachers to access the tools and resources they need.

