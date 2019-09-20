Larger class sizes under Labour

News that half the schools in Auckland are getting fewer teachers at a time of rapid population growth is unbelievable, National’s Education spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“To think we are in a time of swelling population growth, with teachers struggling to cope with workload and the Ministry’s response has been to decrease many schools teacher allocation is incompetent.

“It is clear that the issue may be wider than Auckland with principals across the country concerned about their staffing entitlement for next year and concerns about staffing entitlements for Communities of Learning.

“The Minister must review these processes as the situation is completely unsatisfactory.

"National knows that more teachers means more attention for our kids at a stage of life when they need it most. To achieve their potential and reach their dreams our kids need more face time with teachers.

“That’s why last year National announced that if elected in 2020, we will invest to reduce teacher ratios and class sizes.”

