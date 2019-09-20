Waikato-Tainui relativity adjustment

An adjustment payment has been made to Waikato-Tainui under the relativity mechanism in their 1995 Treaty of Waitangi settlement, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little announced today.

Waikato-Tainui have received $95,000 to ensure the value of their Treaty settlement maintains its relative size compared with the total value of all Treaty of Waitangi settlements to date.

“The payment relates to a dispute concerning the first relativity mechanism payment in 2012, which has been resolved by arbitration.” Andrew Little said.

Minister Little says a relativity mechanism was agreed in the settlements with both Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu in 1995 and 1997 respectively.

“Clearly it must be honoured, as with any other commitment made in a Treaty settlement.”

The Crown and both iwi have agreed to resolve all disputes relating to the 2012 relativity mechanism payments through confidential arbitration.

Both iwi can request a payment every five years to ensure the real value of their settlements remains at 17% (Waikato-Tainui) and 16.1% (Ngāi Tahu) of the total Treaty settlement process.

© Scoop Media

