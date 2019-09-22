Helping 100 Wairoa rangatahi into work

Helping 100 Wairoa rangatahi into work

More rangatahi in Wairoa will soon have the support of Wairoa Young Achievers Trust (WYAT) through the Government’s He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) scheme, announced by Employment Minister Willie Jackson today.

WYAT will extend its support of community-based initiatives, which give rangatahi a pathway into work and education in the region.

Support includes:

• Driver licensing

• Work training

• Pastoral care

• Post-employment support.

“WYAT is a brilliant example of a community group working to give young people better opportunities, in an area which faces high unemployment” says Willie Jackson.

“It’s essential that Government funds the right programmes, led by local people who know their community, to help tackle the significant economic and social challenges that Wairoa faces.

“While the unemployment rate in Wairoa is higher than the national average, there is a supply of local jobs in the area.

“That’s why I am announcing $305,000 of HPR funding for WYAT which helps rangatahi overcome barriers to meaningful employment, like drug dependency, inadequate housing and transport.

“It’s essential Government continues to listen to communities and fund initiatives like WYAT so we can tackle unemployment at a grass-root level.

“This is part of the Government tackling long term challenges and delivering on its commitment to changing the story for rangatahi in our regions through training and employment, as well as supporting the Government’s Youth Employment Action Plan of setting our young people on a strong pathway to fulfilling working lives,” says Willie Jackson.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

