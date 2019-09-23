National outlines changes needed to Arms Bill



National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“The Government has unduly focused responsibility and regulation on law-abiding gun owners and hasn’t done enough to address access to guns by gangs and those involved in criminal activity.

“Below are the changes we believe need to be made.

1. Introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders

2. Adding flexibility to dealer licences given the wider remit being proposed

3. Introducing clearer and more flexible rules for clubs

4. Introducing clearer and more flexible rules for sporting ranges

5. Ensuring the Register is clearly defined in legislation

6. Keeping licence duration the same as it is today

7. Including safeguards on healthcare practitioners reporting to Police.

8. Removing excessive regulatory powers from the Act

9. Introducing new and consistent exemptions for sports shooting

10. Providing for greater flexibility for pest control exemptions

11. Adding common sense amendments for collector exemptions

12. Amending the fit and proper person test to require some clear rules for assessing patterns of behaviour

13. Requiring common sense rules for visitors purchasing firearms over prohibition

“Numbers 8-11 are outside the scope of the Bill which has been introduced and would require Parliament to agree to an instruction to the Select Committee following first reading.

“The overwhelming majority of firearm owners are good, law abiding citizens. National wants to see reforms that will focus on people who could pose a risk to society and won’t unduly impact law abiding New Zealanders.”

Attached is a list of the 13 changes, along with further details.

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/Proposed_Amendments_Arms_Legislation_Bill.pdf



