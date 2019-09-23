Parliament

Global Settlement Agreement finalised

Monday, 23 September 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Crown has signed and sealed its global settlement deal with the Christchurch City Council, marking a major milestone in getting the city back to full local leadership.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods says finalising the agreement means the return of a normalised relationship between the Council and the Crown.

“The Canterbury earthquakes resulted in an unprecedented level of damage to greater Christchurch.

“An extraordinary amount of involvement from the Government was required to rebuild and start the regeneration of the city, and support its people.

“Nine years on from the first earthquakes, it is time to return the regeneration of Christchurch to full local leadership and for the Crown to step back from its extraordinary responsibilities.

“This was signalled when the GCR Act 2016 was passed, where the Crown’s functions would be wound down and the GCR Act revoked by 2021.

“Christchurch is now well placed for this and the global settlement is a significant opportunity for a positive transition and to create a solid foundation for the Council to successfully coordinate locally-led regeneration.

“This agreement is about supporting Christchurch to thrive, while at the same time appropriately managing the cost pressures that are unique to the city following the earthquakes,” says Megan Woods

The Agreement provides for:

• The transfer of certain Crown assets (the Bus Interchange, Metro Sports Facility, Margaret Mahy Family Playground, the Te Papa Ōtākaro / Avon River Precinct, Performing Arts Precinct Land, and Crown-owned Residential Red Zone land in Christchurch) to the Council, with the Council taking on responsibility for their long-term operation’

• The Crown making some further commitments to the Council.

Now that an agreement is in place, there are a number of next step to around implementation, including:

• Transfer of the bus interchange to Council on 30 September

• Payment of various funds, including the Council’s contribution to the costs associated with Red Zoning in the Port Hills

• Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and Council starting work on the reconfiguration of titles and transitional use of the Residential Red Zone (RRZ) land.


