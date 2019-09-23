Parliament

Amateur hour as PM shoots mouth off about Spark coverage

Monday, 23 September 2019, 4:27 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Winston Peters’ performance as Acting Prime Minister shows why we’re lucky it’s only temporary”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Spark is a private company. There is nothing the Government can or should do to make its technology work. To grandstand on something entirely outside his control is an indulgence in distraction and an insult to the voter.

“It’s the kind of grandstanding Mr Peters displayed when he promised to lead miners into Pike River. I suppose this time he’ll be offering to jump up a telephone pole and fix the wires.

“Ironically, one of New Zealand’s most urgent problems - the economy - is caused by erratic government intervention in the economy.

“Banned oil and gas exploration, threatened capital gains taxes, threatened fair pay agreements, blocked gold mine expansions, new capital requirements for banks, restrictions on foreign investment and ham-fisted interventions in land disputes have all shocked the confidence our of businesspeople.

“Now, the best the Government can do is threaten another private business when in reality the Government has no way of helping with the technological aspect of a streaming service.

“If the Acting Prime Minister wanted to use the window of the Prime Minister’s absence to solve some real problems, he could restore business confidence by ruling out more random shock therapy for businesspeople.”


