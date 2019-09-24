Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

‘Buy-back’ farce continues, just two gunsmiths for Auckland

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Police have named just two gunsmiths able to make firearms modifications before 20 December in a city of 1.6 million, showing what a farce the ‘buy-back’ has become”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“More than halfway through the six-month ‘buy-back’ and amnesty, Police have announced a list of gunsmiths who are authorised to carry out modifications on prohibited firearms so that the firearm is no longer prohibited.

“Only two gunsmiths have been approved for Auckland, a city with 1.6 million people, and there's just one approved gunsmith in Christchurch with a population of 380,000 people.

“It’s inconceivable that every gun owner who wants to modify their firearm will be able to do so before 20 December.

“If six months is the appropriate time for a ‘buy-back’ and amnesty, that six months should begin when the last rule changes were made.

“Earlier this month, Police made changes to the prohibited firearms list, almost three months into the process.

“The gun community and the public can’t have confidence when the rules keep changing and the clock is ticking away.

Police have now collected 21,854 guns at about 200 events, a collection rate of 109 guns per event. There are potentially 218,146 banned firearms still in circulation and only 50 notified events remaining. Even if another 150 events are added, Police would need to increase their collection rate by a factor of almost ten to 1,090 guns per event.

“It is becoming clearer by the day that the ‘buy-back’ is failing. Police must extend the timeframe beyond 20 December.

“Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement admitted as much eleven days ago when he said it would take ‘years’ to recover all banned firearms.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online.

I know colleagues will speak to the details of this announcement, so I will only note that the plan for a reshaped Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (the GIFCT) is a substantial, meaningful commitment by industry.

This has been developed in conversation with partner governments and civil society, in the spirit of collaboration of the Christchurch Call. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

Guns, Lobbying: National Has Wish List For Arms Bill

National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says. More>>

ALSO:

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 