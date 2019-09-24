Parliament: Oral Questions - 24 September 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by the Prime Minister’s reported statement in relation to the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines, and Parts) Amendment Act 2019 that “Initially, we said we were going to deal with the guns that we thought just weren’t necessary. That was done within 12 days”?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she have confidence in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: What challenges and risks, if any, have been identified for the KiwiBuild programme?

6. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

7. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccination and the measles outbreak?

8. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for Climate Change: Does he stand by his statement in regard to reducing the methane cap, “I’m open to a solution to that conundrum … but it’s got to meet the science”?

9. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Revenue: What recent announcements has he made about making it easier for businesses to innovate and grow?

10. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with concerns about the Referendums Frameworks Bill, such as from the Legislation Design and Advisory Committee, “that ‘free and fair elections’ are a fundamental constitutional principle. One component of free and fair elections is that they are administered neutrally and impartially. This tells against giving the Executive a broad power to procure referendums and to frame the wording for such referendums.”?

11. MATT DOOCEY to the Minister for Rural Communities: What has he done to encourage rural communities’ resilience to challenges, and to support mental wellness?

12. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Climate Change: Does he agree with Greta Thunberg that when it comes to the climate crisis, "The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not"?

