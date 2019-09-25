Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 25 September 2019

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 25 September 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she have confidence in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care?

2. KIERAN McANULTY to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and actions?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What did he discuss during his meeting with representatives from Fletcher Building last Friday regarding their land at Ihumātao?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Why do 11 of the high-risk rating categories on the September KiwiBuild strategic risk register not show an improving trend?

5. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she stand by her statement, “This Government is strongly committed to improving learning support for New Zealand children and young people, and their parents and whānau”?

7. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccination and the measles outbreak?

8. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to plan for enough classrooms to meet growth in the Wellington region?

9. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for Climate Change: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statements in New York that, in regard to climate change, “No one has the luxury of copping out. … But it’s very hard for any of us to convince our domestic industries to submit to emissions pricing on their industry when their competitors in other countries don’t also face a similar price”?

10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What has caused the New Zealand Transport Agency to reallocate $313 million from the rapid transit activity class in the 2018–21 National Land Transport Programme, and did the NZTA look at reallocating a larger amount of money, given progress to date on light rail?

11. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Veterans: What recent events have been held to commemorate New Zealand’s veterans?

12. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: What specific parts, if any, of the Legislation Design and Advisory Committee’s submission on the Referendums Framework Bill are “absurd”?

