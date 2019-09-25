Parliament

The Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill opens for submissions

Wednesday, 25 September 2019, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee

25 September 2019

The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for public submissions on the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana/Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill.

The bill is in response to the criminal conviction of Rua Kēnana. It seeks to restore his character, mana, and reputation, as well as that of his descendants. It also seeks to acknowledge the deep hurt, shame, and stigma suffered as a result of the invasion of Maungapōhatu.

The bill would give effect to an agreement between the Crown and Ngā Toenga o Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira me Ngā Uri o Maungapōhatu Charitable Trust to provide a statutory pardon for Rua Kēnana, as well as an apology.
In 1916, Rua Kēnana spent 18 months in prison because of a conviction for morally resisting arrest.
The bill outlines the details surrounding Rua Kēnana’s arrest, and also includes a waiata which he composed within the walls of Mount Eden Prison.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 30 October 2019.
For more details about the bill:
Read the full content of the bill
Get more details about the bill
What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
