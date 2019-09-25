PGF support for dredging Port of Greymouth lagoon

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will help fund a new dredge for the Port of Greymouth to ensure the regional fishing fleet have a reliable and productive harbour, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today

“Last year the movements of vessels in the lagoon were restricted to high tide as water levels were reduced to less than a metre in places whereby fishing boats need a depth of 3-4 metres at low tide to move freely,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“The current state of the harbour threatens the viability of the high quantity of fishing fleet which can total up to 70 boats during peaking fishing seasons, and also the local processing plants that rely on a regular supply of fish.

“Without an affordable and permanent solution, the Port will have to continue to rent an expensive dredge that still means some parts of the lagoon would remain un-dredged, leading to the risk that commercial fishing vessels cease to operate there at all.

“The new dredge is expected to cost approximately $1 million, with $800,000 funding from the PGF, and the balance of the cost funded by the Greymouth District Council.

West Coast Tasman MP Damien O’Connor says the Port is crucial infrastructure for future opportunities.

“Government has been funding and supporting cooperation between the two ports on the West Coast – which are vital to the local economy.

“The reality of Greymouth port though is that it does require a tailor-made solution so I very much welcome this investment.”

Mr Tabuteau said a new dredge will ensure that productivity in the region does not decline and will support further growth opportunities.

“It also provides a significant infrastructure asset for the Port and the rest of the West Coast and I’m pleased the PGF is supporting this important asset for the West Coast region,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

