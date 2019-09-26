Trade agreement will kick start end to fossil fuel subsidies



A world first trade agreement between New Zealand, Costa Rica, Iceland, Fij, and Norway will lead the way on international efforts to tackle climate change, says Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

“The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability (ACCTS) is a pioneering trade approach to international environmental protection.

“Today’s announcement shows how we can influence global affairs as a small nation.

“The new multilateral group will develop trade rules that drive down emissions and protect nature in countries that join.

“These include eliminating fossil fuel subsidies, removing tariffs on environmental goods and services, and guidelines for eco-labelling.

“This shows that trade agreements can kick start a global movement that will keep our climate stable.

“Protecting nature requires a global effort and the Green Party is focused on action at home as well as international cooperation on the biggest challenges of our time.

“The Green Party have long advocated for our environment to be central to trade agreements so we are glad to see this coming to fruition.

“This is the start of a new era in international trade agreements”.



