Parliament: Oral Questions - 26 September 2019

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 11:46 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 26 September 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister for Economic Development: What reports has he seen on New Zealand’s attractiveness to the global screen industry?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she have confidence in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions?

4. Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: How will the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability announced today use trade rules to tackle climate change and environmental issues?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: What risk descriptions, if any, have a risk rating of “High” in the most recent KiwiBuild strategic risk register, and how often is the risk register updated?

6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What was discussed with Patrick Reynolds at his 25 July meeting at the Ortega Fish Shack restaurant with Hon Julie Anne Genter, and was the Associate Minister of Transport Hon Shane Jones invited to the meeting?

7. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What actions is the Government taking so that young people have the core skills and knowledge they need for when they leave school?

8. Hon TIM MACINDOE to the Minister for ACC: Is he confident ACC levies will not increase in light of yesterday’s announcement of an $8.7 billion deficit at ACC?

9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccine supply for the measles outbreak, including her statement, “100,000 are going to be arriving presently”?

10. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for the Environment: What recent reports has he seen on the state of New Zealand’s waterways?

11. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Can he confirm the number of people waiting for a State house has doubled to over 12,000 families since the 2017 election, and that the median time a family waits for a State house is around 125 days?

12. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Immigration: What announcements has he made today regarding the Recognised Seasonal Employer programme?

Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

