Parliament: Oral Questions - 26 September 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister for Economic Development: What reports has he seen on New Zealand’s attractiveness to the global screen industry?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister of Internal Affairs: Does she have confidence in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements, policies, and actions?

4. Hon JAMES SHAW to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: How will the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability announced today use trade rules to tackle climate change and environmental issues?

5. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: What risk descriptions, if any, have a risk rating of “High” in the most recent KiwiBuild strategic risk register, and how often is the risk register updated?

6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What was discussed with Patrick Reynolds at his 25 July meeting at the Ortega Fish Shack restaurant with Hon Julie Anne Genter, and was the Associate Minister of Transport Hon Shane Jones invited to the meeting?

7. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What actions is the Government taking so that young people have the core skills and knowledge they need for when they leave school?

8. Hon TIM MACINDOE to the Minister for ACC: Is he confident ACC levies will not increase in light of yesterday’s announcement of an $8.7 billion deficit at ACC?

9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccine supply for the measles outbreak, including her statement, “100,000 are going to be arriving presently”?

10. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for the Environment: What recent reports has he seen on the state of New Zealand’s waterways?

11. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Can he confirm the number of people waiting for a State house has doubled to over 12,000 families since the 2017 election, and that the median time a family waits for a State house is around 125 days?

12. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Immigration: What announcements has he made today regarding the Recognised Seasonal Employer programme?



