Announcement of new Consul-General in Hawaii

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs


26 September 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of Kevin Burnett as New Zealand’s next Consul-General in Honolulu.

“The Consul-General role in Honolulu is an important one particularly as New Zealand places increased importance on regional diplomatic engagement through the Pacific Reset policy,” said Mr Peters.

“Mr Burnett is well qualified for this posting. He has previously served as Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and is currently seconded of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. He has also held senior roles in the Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Defence following a distinguished career as an NZDF Army Officer,” said Mr Peters.

Mr Burnett will also be New Zealand’s accredited Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and Republic of Marshall Islands.

“From his post in Honolulu the new Consul-General will liaise with the United States Indo-Pacific Command on opportunities for strengthen cooperation. And within the wider North Pacific he will represent New Zealand on climate change, fisheries, and oceans policy,” said Mr Peters.

The new Consul General will start his posting in early December.

