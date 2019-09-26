Prime Minister of the Netherlands to visit NZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced that the Netherland’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte will visit New Zealand from 8 to 9 October.

“This is an opportunity to further strengthen our warm relationship with the Netherlands, and to discuss challenges such as climate change and the transition to a low-emissions economy, recent developments in Europe, and our wish to conclude a comprehensive trade agreement,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“The Netherlands is an old and close friend of New Zealand, with many historical links. Our relationship is based on common values and interests. We both value the rule of law, democracy, and multilateralism,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Priorities for the visit include enhancing business links, especially in the agri-food and agri-tech sectors, as well as building on shared ambitions around climate change mitigation.

Prime Minister Rutte is visiting New Zealand for the first time in his role. Prime Minister Rutte’s engagements are in Auckland. He will arrive after visiting Indonesia and will fly to Australia following his visit to New Zealand.





