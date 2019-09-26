Collaboration for warm whare and healthy whānau

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

26 September 2018 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT

Collaboration for warm whare and healthy whānau

Te Puni Kōkiri and the Māori Trustee are joining forces to ensure more housing repairs take place for whānau Māori , says the Minister of Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta

A memorandum of understanding was signed by new Te Puni Kōkiri Toihautū, Dave Samuels, and the Māori Trustee/ Te Tumu Paeroa Toihautū, Dr Charlotte Severne.

The two organisations will now jointly fund projects in Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Rāwhiti through the existing Māori Housing Network, utilising Te Puni Kōkiri’ s strength within its regional teams.

Minister Mahuta says the new relationship will mean that now more safe housing can be provided to our whānau well-being.

“It’s a new approach based on a common objective to impact on issues for whānau that need support and assistance for repairs and maintenance.”

“Te Puni Kōkiri and the Māori Trustee have made a mutual commitment to advance the housing aspirations of whānau Māori where warm, safe and affordable housing is a reality for everyone.”

Dr Charlotte Severne says this partnership is a sign of many more initiatives to come.

“We are looking forward to working alongside Te Puni Kōkiri to ensure more whānau homes are repaired in Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Rāwhiti.”

The Māori Trustee will contribute $2 million to support the housing repairs programme that has already changed the lives of many whānau across the motu.

“The repair and maintenance initiative has supported nearly 1000 whānau owned homes across the country.

“We have seen health, employment and social outcomes improve for whānau, happy children and kaumātua.

“This approach is whānau centred, community supported and now is one that has been further enhanced through smart collaboration and partnership,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

26 Mahuru 2018 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

He Mahi Tahi mō ngā kāinga mahana, me ngā whānau whai hauora te take

Kei te tūhonohono Te Puni Kōkiri me Te Tumu Paeroa ki te mātua whakarite ka nui ake te mahi whakatikatika whare mā ngā whānau Māori, te kī a te Minita Whanaketanga Māori Te Hōnore Nanaia Mahuta.

I hainatia te whakaaetanga mahi e te Touhautū hou o Te Puni Kōkiri me te Toihautū o Te Tumu Paeroa a Tākuta Charlotte Severne.

Ināianei, ka mahi ngātahi ngā whakahaere e rua ki te tuku pūtea ki Te Tai Tokerau, ki Te Tairāwhiti hoki mā te Māori Housing Network, me te whakamahi i te ngoi i roto i ngā tīma o Te Puni Kōkiri.

E kī ana a Minita Mahuta nā te hononga hou ka haumaru ake ngā whare ka whakawhiwhia ki te whakapiki i te oranga whānau.

“He ara hou tēnei e ahu mai ana i te whakaaro kotahi kia aro atu ki ngā take mā ngā whānau e kimi tautoko ana, e kimi āwhina ana mō te whakatikatika, me te tautiaki.

“Kua puta ngātahi te kupu a Te Puni Kōkiri, a Te Tumu Paeroa o te whakatau kia pana whakamua ki te whakatinana i ngā wawata whare o ngā whānau Māori, arā, kia mahana, kia haumaru, kia pai hoki te utu mā te katoa.

E kī ana a Tākuta Charlotte Severne he tohu tēnei hononga o ngā tini kōkiritanga ngātahitanga te haramai nei.

“Tāria ana te wā kia noho tahi ai mātou ki te taha o Te Puni Kōkiri me te mātua whakarite kua whakatikatika ngā whare whānau ki Te Tai Tokerau, ki Te Tai Rāwhiti hoki.”

Ka whakapau Te Tumu Paeroa i te rua miriona tāra ki te tautoko i te hōtaka whakatikatika, nā tēnei hōtaka kua rerekē kē te ao o tēnā whānau, o tēnā whānau puta noa i te motu.

“Nā te kōkiri whakatikatika, tautiaki kua tautokona tata ki te kotahi mano whare nō ngā whānau puta noa i te whenua.

“Kua kitea te pikinga o ngā hua hauora, mahi, putanga pāpori hoki ki ngā whānau, ki ngā tamariki koa, tae atu ki ngā kaumātua.

Ko te whāinga nui o tēnei ara hou, ko te whānau, e whai tautoko ana i te hapori, ā, nā te mahi tahi me te whakaaro ngātahi kua piki ake anō ōna painga” te kōrero a Nanaia Mahuta.

