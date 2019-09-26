Parliament

Have your say on simpler rules for Auckland amenities

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 4:31 pm
26 September 2019

The Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Amendment Bill seeks to simplify the financial reporting requirements for nine charitable entities in the Auckland region that provide arts, cultural, recreational, heritage, rescue, and other facilities and services.

It would amend the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Act 2008 to allow specified amenities to prepare a single set of financial statements that comply with generally accepted accounting practice (GAAP). Currently the amenities have to prepare financial reports in accordance with New Zealand International Financial Reporting Standards as well as reporting in accordance with GAAP under the Charities Act 2005.

Amenities covered by the bill include:

• NZ Opera
• Stardome Observatory
• Coastguard Northern Region
• Drowning Prevention Auckland (formerly Watersafe Auckland)
The Chair is keen to hear the public’s thoughts on this bill. You can make a submission on the Parliament website.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 7 November 2019.

For more details about the bill:
Read the full content of the bill
What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

