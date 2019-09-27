Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

“If you can build it you will succeed”

Friday, 27 September 2019, 11:08 am
Speech: New Zealand Government


Speech by the Deputy Prime Minister to Dargaville High School to mark the opening of the home designed and constructed by the school Trades Academy.

“If you can build it you will succeed”

Today is an important occasion.

It is a day to mark a considerable achievement.

Achievement can be measured in many forms and this achievement is one that everybody can relate to – it is the construction of a new home.

As a group of students you have applied yourselves to learning.

You have taken the first step to improve your prospects.

You have my admiration in choosing this path.

Learning a new skill is never easy. It takes commitment, it takes perseverance.

Now, new doors will open for you – and when I say new doors I literally mean new doors.

For this reason alone it is important to acknowledge your work and effort.

Learning the skill of building is a great skill to have.

Even as the acting Prime Minister and as a Leader of a political party, I still wish to have more hammer and carpentry skills.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m better than most politicians that inhabit the Beehive, and am certainly more handy than all the journalists !

My point is this, the one lesson you must remember is that there is no horizon on a practical skill. The opportunities are plentiful.

The pathway starts by becoming an apprentice.

In this country the average age of an apprentice is 26 years. That is too old. We want and need our young people learning their trades as soon as they can.

So to all the students of Dargaville High School involved with the Trades Academy let me applaud your participation and effort. This is the best possible start.

To the Principal, and members of the community who have supported the development of this Trades Academy and its related focus on house construction, well done

It is a win-win situation for the Dargaville community because this venture aims to respond to the housing shortage in the community, as well as helping students gain valuable skills for employment.

Without doubt Trade Academies provide practical industry experience for secondary school students towards a career choices in various vocational pathways.

Trades academies motivate students to stay engaged in learning and training by providing them with a greater number of options for study.

They provide students with clear pathways from school by giving them a head start on training for vocational qualifications and smooth access to employment.

But words are words. Deeds and achievement are so much more important.

And the Dargaville High School Trades Academy new architecturally designed house is such an achievement.

Congratulations, and on behalf of the government let me say how much of a pleasure it is to be here to open the new house.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


41 Events And 90 NZ Businesses: Climate Strike Friday

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united tomorrow, Friday 27th September for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.Over 40 events have been organised nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ in places such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also Karamea, Dunsandel and Great Barrier Island. More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 