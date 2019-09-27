Support to expand community education programme on waste

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage today announced $77,000 from the Ministry for the Environment’s Waste Minimisation Fund (WMF) to expand the Canterbury-based Sustainable Living Education Trust’s Future Living Skills programmes nationwide.

“The Sustainable Living Education Trust has taken a leadership role in showing the community how we can reduce the waste we create” said Eugenie Sage.



“It’s an outstanding programme that has proven its worth in the Christchurch region. It’s now time for the Sustainable Living Education Trust to take their programmes to the nation.



“The Government is proud to be supporting the Trust, as it is providing a vital role to educate communities on zero waste living, sustainability and climate change.”



The Trust delivers community programmes on how to reduce waste, cut carbon emissions and live more sustainable lives.

The Trust has partnered with local councils, and delivers their programmes through community centres, libraries and some businesses.

Courses are currently running in places such as Christchurch, South Canterbury and the Hutt.



The new WMF funding will allow the project to expand nationwide over the next three years, with WMF providing 43 percent of the total $179,000 project cost.



The funding will be used to hire and train additional tutors around New Zealand, and to promote the programme.



The tutor-led courses provide practical actions and examples, and teach a fundamental understanding of the circular economy.

