World Rally Championship return great for NZ

The World Rally Championship series’ return to New Zealand in 2020 for the first time in eight years will be great for sport in this country, Sport and Recreation spokesperson Nikki Kaye says.

“Rally has been an important part of our sporting landscape for decades, so it is fantastic to see it being showcased right here in New Zealand for the 45th World Rally Championship.

“It is a tribute to all those involved, including Rally New Zealand for securing this event.

“The event will expose New Zealand to an expected international viewership of 60 million people across 155 countries.

“Auckland will host the event, which will enhance its reputation as a world class events city alongside our hosting of events such as the America’s Cup.

“The event will attract significant visitor arrivals, particularly from the participating teams and will do what sport does best, bring people together.”

