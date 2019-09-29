Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New rules to help construction companies

Sunday, 29 September 2019, 7:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New rules to help construction companies

New government procurement rules coming into force this week will help keep construction companies afloat by promoting better practises when awarding multi-million dollar construction projects, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa say.

Phil Twyford said the “lowest price model” approach used across the sector resulted in construction companies cutting costs and under cutting each other so intensely that some projects became financially unviable. “In the worst cases, companies collapsed before construction was completed, resulting in sub-contractors not being paid.

“The new rules move away from a ‘lowest price model’ to a ‘broader outcome model’ which has to take into account the financial health of the construction company, the health and safety of its workers and the environmental health of the building,” he said.

The new wide-ranging Government Procurement Rules come into effect on October 1 and use the Government’s annual procurement spend to achieve better public value, by targeting ways to improve cultural, social, economic and environmental outcomes.

The rules refer to new Construction Procurement Guidelines which require government departments to consider factors including skills development and training undertaken by construction companies and their subcontractors, whether there is strong governance over the project and sustainable building practices such as using sustainable materials and minimising waste.

Jenny Salesa said the new guidelines help address some of the key concerns raised through the Construction Sector Accord, including a focus on the whole of life public value and reducing financial risk.

“We are helping boost the resilience of construction companies by being more transparent in contracting about what risks exist and who is liable for managing them. This allows for fairer pricing, fairer margins, and less likelihood of unexpected financial shocks. It considers the whole of life value to the public of construction, not just the initial costs.

“This initiative is part of the Government’s comprehensive plan to address the long-term challenges the sector faces through lasting system and behavioural changes. Government contracts make up 18 per cent of all large scale construction projects,” Jenny Salesa said.

Phil Twyford said as consumers, government has the power to influence industry through its spending choices. “We are now making an effort to use our collective government spend to make a difference where it counts. This is about the Government leading by example, and we hope the private sector will follow suit,” he said.


Notes to Editors:

• The Construction Procurement Guidelines are available here:
https://www.procurement.govt.nz/procurement/specialised-procurement/construction-procurement/
And the Health & Safety Guide here: https://www.healthandsafety.govt.nz/reports/good-practice-guides/
• The Construction Procurement Guidelines are one of many initiatives currently underway to address some of the major challenges facing the construction sector. These include: the Construction Sector Accord, a commitment between government and industry to transform the sector by driving the right behaviours through a sector-wide mandate; and the Construction Skills Action Plan, which specifically addresses issues around skills and workforce, and aims to deliver the right people, at the right time, with the right skills, to meet New Zealand’s current and future construction needs.
• The construction sector is New Zealand’s fourth largest employer, providing work for nearly 250,000 people. However, the industry is characterised by multiple long term issues such as skills and labour shortages, poor risk management, unclear regulations and pipeline and a lack of coordinated leadership, which have never previously been cohesively addressed.
• The Construction Procurement Guidelines were originally released in 2015 and have been updated. The update includes providing guidance related to the broader outcomes work programme, which prioritises use of the Government’s annual procurement spend to achieve better public value for money, by targeting ways to promote better cultural, social, economic and environmental outcomes.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


45 Events And 290 NZ Businesses: Climate Strike Friday

170,000 people stood united for climate justice across Aotearoa in New Zealand’s third strike for climate on Friday. Additionally 290 businesses closed doors for the day and went on strike.

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 