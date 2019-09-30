Parliament

Tourism New Zealand leads the world in destination marketing

Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Tourism

Report confirms Tourism New Zealand is a global benchmark destination marketing organisation.

Tourism New Zealand to lead research project into impact of climate concerns on tourism.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has today welcomed an independent report that confirms Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) is a world leader in destination marketing.

“TNZ leads the way in promoting New Zealand as a great place for people to visit. We’re in great hands as we tackle important tourism issues, like softening international growth, fierce competition and ensuring that tourism is sustainable,” Kelvin Davis said.

“The role TNZ plays in our tourism success cannot be underestimated. They come up with innovative, informed marketing campaigns that work, and they are respected worldwide.

“This report adds momentum to our Government Tourism Strategy, which aims to enrich New Zealand through sustainable tourism growth.

“The findings show there are opportunities for TNZ to expand their role and apply their expertise in other areas of the tourism system, including in data and insights.

“It also makes clear there’s a growing concern about carbon emissions which is predicted to have a significant effect on travel choices globally over coming years.

“With this in mind, TNZ have agreed to undertake immediate action to understand the impact climate concerns have on potential visitors choosing New Zealand as a destination.

“The research will focus on building our understanding of the views of the visitor. I expect this work will then form a strong foundation for further action by Government and the sector.”

The research will be led by TNZ which will work in partnership with MBIE, Auckland International Airport, Christchurch Airport, Air New Zealand, Tourism Holdings Limited and McKinsey & Company.

“I am proud of the work TNZ has done, and I’m looking forward to seeing their continued success,” Kelvin Davis said.

The full report ‘Optimising Tourism New Zealand’s future role and contribution to New Zealand’ can be found on the MBIE website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/dmsdocument/6974-the-tourism-new-zealand-report


