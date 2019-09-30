Abuse Inquiry paedophile placed in motel by school

Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition

30 September 2019

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care and the Police have serious questions to answer about how a paedophile who was allowed to attend Royal Commission meetings was placed in a motel next to an intermediate school, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“The Royal Commission knew in May that this person had a criminal conviction that required him to inform Police of his whereabouts but they didn’t ask any questions for three months about what those convictions were.

“In the meantime the Commission allowed him to go to meetings with victims of sexual assault. Despite knowing his conviction was serious enough to have to inform Police where he was, they still booked him into accommodation next to a school.

“How did the Police approve a paedophile staying so close to a school? And why didn’t the Royal Commission ask questions sooner about what his convictions were for?

“Minister Tracey Martin has refused to express confidence in the Commission but hasn’t taken any decisive action. Given these latest revelations, it’s time for her actually do something. Police Minister Stuart Nash must also ask Police to explain. If they won’t act, the Prime Minister should.”

ends

© Scoop Media

