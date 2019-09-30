Parliament

Construction begins on key Waikato walking and cycling link

Hon Julie Anne Genter

Walkers and cyclists in the Waikato received a boost today as Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced the start of construction on the first section of the 20km Cambridge to Hamilton Te Awa shared path.

Julie Anne Genter said while the path, which runs from Hamilton Gardens to Cambridge’s Avantidrome, will be an important link for the Tamahere community, it’s also significant in linking together the existing routes that will make up the full 60km Te Awa River Ride.

“In addition to providing safer cycling and walking links to key facilities such as the school, shops and the church for the Tamahere community, this final link in the Te Awa shared path will bring further recreational and tourism opportunities to communities along the mighty Waikato River.

“It’s estimated the Cambridge to Hamilton shared path may be used by up to 225 walkers and cyclists each day.”

The path will be predominantly off-road and will follow the banks of the Waikato River in places. It will also include bridges over stream gullies and boardwalks.

Funding of $7.9 million has been confirmed for the Transport Agency delivered section of the path. In total the cost of the full 20km shared path between Hamilton and Cambridge is estimated to be approximately $20 million.

“I am confident the shared path between Cambridge and Hamilton will be a fantastic addition to the network of cycle trails in the Waikato and across New Zealand.

“Construction of the Transport Agency section is expected to be completed within six months. The three councils are expected to begin construction of their sections within the next year, with the full path complete by 2021.

“We’re proud to be working with our partners in local government to provide communities with safer, healthier and more sustainable transport options.”

