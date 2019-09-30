Deeper trade, business and government links on agenda

Hon David Parker

Minister for Trade and Export Growth



30 September 2019

Deeper trade, business and government links on agenda for Fiji visit



Stronger business and trade links between New Zealand and Fiji will be the focus of Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker’s visit to Fiji later this week.

Fiji is an important market for New Zealand companies, with roughly $700 million in goods and services exported to Fiji last year.

“Fiji is New Zealand’s 19th largest trading partner and there is scope to further deepen the economic ties between our two countries,” David Parker said.

“The visit will be an opportunity to advance issues of economic importance and to support New Zealand businesses in the Fiji market.”

Another focus will be on developing deeper links with the Fiji Government, building on the positive progress in New Zealand’s relationship with Fiji in recent years.

David Parker will hold talks with Fiji’s Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Local Government, Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar and Minister for Agriculture and Environment Mahendra Reddy.

He will also host networking events involving a range of New Zealand businesses travelling with him. Those events will bring together senior Fiji business representatives, members of the Fiji Government and other economic stakeholders, and are aimed at building new connections and allowing an exchange of views on issues such as economic governance and the PACER Plus trade agreement.

David Parker leaves for Fiji on 1 October and returns on 3 October. He will visit Suva and Nadi.

