New Era for SuperGold Card

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Hon Tracey Martin
Minister for Seniors

MEDIA STATEMENT

1 October, 2019 30 September, 2019

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today.

“We’ve brought the card into the digital era with the launch of a new SuperGold App and a completely upgraded website,” says Minister Martin. “We’re making it easy for increasingly tech-savvy older people to stretch their dollar further and take advantage of thousands of SuperGold discounts throughout the country.”

The Minister said that seniors really value the SuperGold Card, particularly the travel concessions and shopping discounts.

“The reality is, however, it hadn’t been supported or maintained and it was harder and harder for people to know where they could use it. This Government has done something about that after investing $7.7 million into the card in this year’s Budget.”

Minister Martin said there were three main changes:

• Revamping the website and updating the details of all businesses

• Creating a SuperGold App for smartphones, linked to the website information, so that people can find where deals are when they are out, and

• Working with current partners and bringing on new ones to increase the range of discounts available.

“The key goal of the card is to help seniors, especially those on fixed incomes, to stretch their dollar further,” Mrs Martin says. “Giving instant discounts and special offers on everyday essentials can make a real difference when you’re managing on a tight budget.

Working through the upgrade involved trying to contact all of the old business listings to see if they were still around and committed to the programme so that SuperGold users know that the information is reliable.

“But just as importantly, that process saw 500 new businesses sign up, including companies such as Qantas, Countdown, Spark and The Warehouse.

“I’m hoping this is only the start. Businesses now have a much better way of connecting with SuperGold customers and any of them are free to join.

“There are already 750,000 over 65s and there will be a million within the next decade, which presents a very large consumer group.

“I’m sure there are plenty of other businesses, local and national, who will want to access this market and help older New Zealanders,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has welcomed today’s launch of the SuperGold card app and upgrade, saying it delivered another important commitment in the Coalition Agreement.

“The SuperGold card had been neglected by the previous government so plenty of work was needed to supercharge it. That has been achieved, and it’s going to help make it easier for seniors to get a bit more out of their superannuation,” he said.

The SuperGold website is: www.supergold.govt.nz

Notes to editors:

The majority of seniors are very reliant on New Zealand Superannuation and other government transfers, with 40% having less than $100 per week from other sources.

The SuperGold Card is a discounts and concessions card for seniors and veterans, in recognition of their contribution to New Zealand society. Seniors can access free off-peak public transport through the programme, and show their card at participating businesses to access discounts.

There are currently more than 750,000 SuperGold Card holders, more than 5,500 SuperGold Card business partners and over 10,000 outlets around New Zealand where cardholders can access savings.

Consultation with seniors in 2018 revealed that the biggest barrier to using the SuperGold Card was that they did not know what discounts were available and where. A mobile app was noted as a useful tool for accessing information and discounts on the go. Standard promotional material for businesses such as posters and counter cards have also been produced.

Around half (375,000) over 65s use smartphones and over half a million (70%) use the internet.

ends

