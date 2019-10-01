NZ First Delivers Major Supergold Card Upgrade for Seniors

Rt Hon Winston Peters

New Zealand First Leader

1 October 2019



New Zealand First is proud to have delivered an upgrade of the SuperGold Card website and a new smartphone app, which will help unlock the full benefits of the SuperGold Card for 750,000 New Zealand seniors.

Party Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters, who joined Minister for Seniors Hon Tracey Martin in unveiling the new website and app today in Auckland, says the announcement heralds a new era for the SuperGold Card.

“Since its launch in August 2007, this flagship New Zealand First initiative has helped hundreds of thousands of New Zealand seniors, especially those living on a fixed income, stretch their dollar further,” says Mr Peters.

“However, the previous National Government’s 9-year-long neglect of the initiative meant that many of the Card’s benefits could not be easily accessed, particularly for those in the regions.

“For New Zealand First, one of our first orders of the day in government was the further development of the SuperGold Card to bring it into the 21st century and ensure seniors can realise its full benefits,” says Mr Peters.

Through $7.7m of investment secured in Budget 2019, two new digital platforms have been launched. The redeveloped website is easier to use, with updated business listings and information about the Card’s benefits, and the new SuperGold app will ensure the benefits of the SuperGold Card can be more easily accessed, displaying to the user all of the local businesses and services offering SuperGold Card discounts.

Additionally, 500 new SuperGold Card partners have been brought on board, including Qantas, Countdown, Spark and The Warehouse, who will offer nationwide discounts to cardholders.

“Today’s announcement reflects New Zealand First’s ongoing commitment to our nation’s seniors. From keeping the age of Superannuation eligibility at 65, to restarting contributions to the Super Fund and introducing the Winter Energy Payment, we are walking the talk in government for New Zealand’s seniors,” says Mr Peters.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

